WATCH: Influencer's Live Stream in Crowded Train Interrupted by Fart Noises

A social media influencer’s decision to live stream herself in public backfired after her viewers started making all kinds of noise. A snippet of the live-stream was uploaded on Reddit showing how the embarrassing scenes unfolded. The woman, seen in a train full of passengers, started her live-streaming on Twitch. The people inside the train were soon bombarded with the voice of a male viewer, “Attention bald white man in the back, this is for you," before repeatedly calling out the “bald white man". The woman influencer was seemingly upset with the behaviour, and hanged her head in shame. She also tried to shush the voice, and later telling her viewers, “this is so rude." If this wasn’t enough to alert the passengers on the train, the influencer’s phone soon started blaring loud and long fart noises, instantly catching the attention of riders. Two woman passengers standing in the back, like everyone, had confusion written all over their faces.

The influencer at this point was struggling to cope with the situation, but still went ahead with the streaming even as she looked more embarrassed by the second.

However, one may wonder why she did not turn the volume down or cut-off the stream entirely to save herself from the embarrassment. This was also answered in the comment section with many users revealing that streamers intentionally become targets of public humiliation for financial donations called ‘text-to-speech donations’. Viewers can get themselves heard through an automated voice which will pick whatever they write. However, only those viewers who donate to the streamer are eligible to make noises.

“They do this because they know they’ll get more donations since the point is to embarrass the streamer. That’s why they’ll beg to stop but they’ll never just turn off the text to speech they just want the money," a user commented. The lady, however, did manage to make people laugh as one user said, “This was hilarious, I’m never too old to laugh at the sounds of a fart."

Other users also termed the farting noise the highlight of the video, while some unversed users wondered why she didn’t plug-in her headphones.

