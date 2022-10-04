WATCH: Instagram Influencer Apologises After Making Reel on 'Munni Badnaam Hui' at Temple in MP

An FIR was lodged against a woman for shooting a video of a dance during the premises of a temple and posting it on social media, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said. The incident took place at Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district. The video was of Neha Sharma, who is a young social media influencer. She posted the video on October 1 but later had to delete it after some members of Bajrang Dal took objection to the video. The Insta ‘reel’ was shot on the temple

steps to the tunes of hit Bollywood item song “Munni Badnam Hui".

Advertisement

While speaking to the reporters, Mishra said, “The way Neha dressed and shot the video was objectionable. I had earlier objected to such incidents and said FIRs will be registered in such cases. Despite the warning she did this."

The influencer, however, took to her official Instagram handle and apologised for the same. She uploaded a reel of herself, apologising to people for “hurting religious sentiments." She said that she should not have filmed the video at the temple. The influencer has more than four lakh followers on Instagram.

Have a look:

“galti sb se ho jati h ye koi mane ya mane pr hm mante h pr sb logo to milna chaye bolne ke liye," commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Galti bhi mante hai lekin dusaro ko bhi galt bata rahe hai ye konsi baat hai."

Advertisement

Mishra emphasised that he has directed the Superintendent of Police of Chhatarpur to file an FIR against her.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here