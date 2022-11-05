WATCH: IPS Officer in UP Fakes Robbery Complaint to Check Response of Local Police

An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer safely managed to hide her identity and then reported a fake crime to the local police in Uttar Pradesh (UP). In a bid to check the response time taken by the authorities to take the report into consideration, the IPS officer thought of this ingenious way to disguise her identity. IPS officer Charu Nigam, who is posted as a Superintendent of Police in Auraya, UP, took to wearing a mask and big sunglasses to check the vigilance and response time of the local authorities.

The incident, which was posted on Twitter by the official account of Auraiya Police, went viral in no time. Check the video here.

Advertisement

IPS officer Nigam claimed to the local Auraiya police that she was a victim of an armed robbery and that the accused were on two-wheelers while the crime was perpetrated. She then proceeded to report the ‘crime’ to the local authorities by dialling the emergency response number 112. In the footage, Nigam is seen speaking to the policemen on duty and explaining what had taken place with her. The cops in the footage are then spotted recording her statement to conduct further investigations.

In the footage, several people are seen surrounding the IPS officer, with her identity safely concealed. One man is spotted speaking to the local officers as well, pertaining to what had taken place. In the next several seconds, the footage shows the cops flagging down a few individuals and checking them for any clues. In the last few seconds of the footage, several policemen could be seen on the site, noting down statements and gathering evidence.

Advertisement

Twitter users flooded the comments section shortly after the video was posted. While some claimed that IPS Nigam thought well to conduct this experiment, others called the entire operation staged. One user said,"Loot agar asli hoti to ye nazara dekhne ko nahi milta..(If the crime was real, we wouldn’t have been able to see this response at all)" A second Twitter user said: “Total pre planned", while a third user said: “Bahut accha, aap jaise adhikari desh ki shaan hain (Very good, administratives like you are the pride of our country)."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here