WATCH: Iranian Man Balances 85 Spoons on Body to Set New Guinness World Record

From maintaining the longest hair to pulling off some unique stunts, we have come across many people maintaining various usual and unusual Guinness World Records. Now recently, an Iranian man broke an unusual Guinness World Record as he was able to balance 85 spoons on his body at once. 50-year-old Abolfazl Saber Mokhtari from AKraj in Iran has been balancing spoons on his body since he was a child, and owing to constant practice – he was able to finally pull it off. In a chat with Guinness World Records, Mokhtari shared that he had accidentally noticed this talent of his when he was a kid. “After multiple years of practice and effort, I was able to strengthen my talent and develop it to where it is now," he said.

Mokhtari claims that he has not found anything that he can’t balance on his body. According to him, anything that has a surface can stick to his body, like plastic, glass, fruit, stone, wood, and even a fully grown human.

Have a look at the video:

Mokhtari reveals that he can transfer this energy to the objects, as long as he can touch and feel them. He further shared that he can push himself to focus as much as possible on the objects placed on his body. He said, “I focus on whatever I am trying to stick to my body, making me capable of transferring my energy and power to them."

Despite his abilities, Mokhtari stated that he had to work really hard to make it to the Guinness World Records. He shared that his attempts to break the record started last summer but at that time things were not in his favour. Mokhtari took three attempts to achieve this feat.

According to the guidelines, in order to claim the world record, one has to balance the spoons, on the body for a certain time.

Previously, the record for balancing most spoons on the body was under the name of Marcos Ruiz Ceballos, from Spain. Ceballos had balanced 64 spoons.

