WATCH: Italian Duo Sets Record After Changing Moving Car's Wheel in 1 Minute 17 Seconds

Time and again, we have come across world records that are noted down in history for being the biggest, smallest, fastest, longest, tallest, or shortest in the world. However, an unusual world record has come forth, which has left the netizens stunned. Have you ever come across a person changing a tyre on a moving car? Well, this is exactly what the latest page of the record book says. Two Italian men have firmly planted their feet in the Guinness World Record by changing the tyre on a moving car on a TV series Lo Show Dei Record. The record was set for the fastest time to change a wheel on a vehicle, while it’s moving.

The feat was achieved by Manuel Zoldan, who was driving the car, and Gianluca Folco, who changed the tyre, in 1 minute and 17 seconds on the sets of Italy’s Guinness World Records show. A video of the same was posted on the official YouTube channel of Guinness World Record, on July 20, and is now going crazy viral on the internet. The now-viral video shows Manuel starting to drive the car towards a ramp, which suddenly turns the car on two wheels. And at this very moment, Gianluca can be seen coming out of the window on the bonnet of the car and begins changing the tyre, while the vehicle is still moving.

Advertisement

Breaking the smash-buckling world record, the duo has taken off 13 seconds from the previous best record of 1 minute and 30 seconds. While Gianluca was phenomenally fast when he changed the tyre, netizens started singing praises for Manuel, who was simply terrific at balancing the car on two wheels for so long. Moreover, maintaining a steady speed constantly is also not a cakewalk. Acknowledging the same one user wrote in the comments section, “Driving on 2 wheels at less than a snail's pace is truly an impressive skill. Doing so with your friend crawling around the outside of the car to change a tire (as friends do), prompts questions about sanity and physics.” Another commented, “I’m more impressed with the car in 2 wheels for that long!!”

Advertisement

What do you think? Were you impressed by Manuel’s balancing skills or Gianluca’s speed?

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here