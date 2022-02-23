WATCH: ITBP Commandant Does Push-ups at 17,500 feet in Harsh Ladakh Winter

Soldiers do everything possible to protect our nation. For them, age and difficult circumstances do not matter, the only thing that matters is the security of the country. Every day, we witness tales of courage and dedication of our soldiers which leave us spellbound every time. Now, another such video is going viral on the internet which proves that nothing can stop these brave soldiers from achieving the unbelievable every day. Indian Tibet Border Police (ITBP) has shared a video of a 55-year-old officer, Ratan Singh Sonal, doing push-ups in the harsh wintry conditions. While sharing the video on Twitter, ITBP wrote, “55-year-old ITBP Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal completed 65 push-ups at a time in -30 degree Celsius cold in Ladakh at an altitude of 17 thousand 500 feet.”

Advertisement

In the video, we can see the soldier wearing winter clothes and doing push-ups alone on a snow-clad surface. The soldier can be seen smiling throughout the video. Within an hour of posting, the video has garnered more than a thousand views. People are saluting the tough soldier for staying fit in such a low temperature and beating the cold like a pro. One of the users wrote that age is no bar for practice and hard work while others lauded the soldier.

However, this is not the first time that ITBP has beaten the bad weather. Earlier, another video of the ITBP surfaced on the internet where a team of soldiers was seen making a path through the knee-length snow in Uttarakhand Himalayas.

Advertisement

Posting the video, ITBP gave a message that when going gets tough, the tough get going. Further, they mentioned about the Himveers battling to cross the snow-bound area at 15,000 feet in below zero-degree temperature. The video indeed made us want to stand and salute the brave sons of the country, fighting for our safety in situations that we can’t even imagine.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.