WATCH: ITBP's 'Himveers' Play Kabaddi on Snowy Himalayan Mountains

Taking a break from their duties, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel posted in Himachal Pradesh spent some time playing Kabaddi. A video of this unique snow kabaddi match was posted online by the Twitter page of ITBP. The 38-second video shot in the backdrop of snow-covered Himalayan mountains shows two teams of the border police competing in a kabaddi match. The clip starts by showing one of the personnel going to the defender's side of the court to tag the opponents. However, he is knocked soon knocked by the opponent team after initially starting well. The personnel can be seen dressed in a special white suit for protecting them from the extreme cold condition of the Himalayas.

“Full of josh, Playing in snow. Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) playing Kabaddi in the high Himalayas in Himachal Pradesh," read the caption shared along with the video on Twitter.

In just a few hours of being posted online, the ITBP video went viral on the internet garnering nearly 1.5 lakh views along with 2500 likes so far. Industrialist Anand Mahindra retweeted the video highlighting the 'beauty' of ancient Indian sports like kabaddi.

Posting their reactions, netizens lauded the spirit and zeal of the ITBP personnel. “Am getting Joy just by watching them play," wrote a user in his reaction while another called these personnel “real heroes."

However, this is not the first time ITBP has shared glimpses of their personnel’s leisure time. Earlier, the border police had posted video of a volleyball match between the personnel in snow-covered arena of the Himalayas

ITBP was established in 1962 for guarding the Indian border in the difficult terrains of the Himalayas. At present, this border police covers a total of nearly 3488kilometres of border stretching from Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh.

