WATCH: Jabalpur Woman Thrashes Food Delivery Agent with Shoes in Shocking Video

A viral video circulating on social media shows a food delivery agent being thrashed by a woman with her shoes. The incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur after the delivery agent’s bike hit the woman’s scooter, reports Free Press Journal. The woman, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was passing through Russel Chowk when the delivery agent came in from the wrong direction and hit her scooter, causing for her to fall onto the road. After this, she stood up and started beating him with her shoes. Locals present at the scene tried to convince her to let him go, but she, reportedly, would not listen and continued to beat him with her shoes. One local claimed that she had been talking on the phone at the time of the incident.

After photos and videos of the incident went viral on social media, Omti police station in-charge said that no complaint had been brought forth in the matter and should it be reported, then a case would be registered against the person concerned.

Last year, a similar incident was reported from Lucknow. The Lucknow woman who was seen slapping a cab driver in a video that went viral recently led to a lot of speculations about whether her actions were justified. The woman had an FIR lodged against her after she drew social media ire for thrashing a cab driver and misbehaving with a bystander. The video of the incident had gone viral, with #ArrestLucknowGirl trending on Twitter. An FIR was registered against the woman for allegedly robbing Rs 6,000 from the cab driver and breaking his mobile. The victim Saadat Ali Siddiqui had lodged an FIR. The video of the woman beating the young man had gone viral. The CCTV footage of the same case had also surfaced - which allegedly pointed to the driver being in the clear.

Later, a video of the same woman had surfaced online, in which she could be seen arguing with her neighbours over some portion of their house painted black which, she said, could attract “international drones" and put people of the neighbourhood in danger.

