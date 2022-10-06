WATCH: Jaguar Enjoys Eating Whipped Cream From a Woman’s Hand

We have been always taught to stay cautious and humble when we are visiting wild animals in a zoo, wildlife sanctuary or animal care centre. If you treat them with love in return they might become your friend. These animals have even adapted to the new things introduced by humans like clicking selfies or even eating whipped cream. Social media is the pool of such videos and recently a similar clip is getting viral on Instagram.

In a now-viral snippet, opens with a jaguar named Gemini licking whipped cream from a woman’s hand. The woman also can be heard using affirmations and saying, “good girl," as she finished eating within seconds.

The Instagram user wrote in the caption of the video, “Gemini eating whipped cream!"

The social media users have been left in awe and have reacted to the video in the comments section. One of them said, “I never thought about the fact that big cats would like whip cream. The noises are too cute." Another user added, “The stubby little legs." One more person wrote, “It’s hard to believe sometimes that beauty like this exists on Earth. Another person commented, “Aww Gemini is so cute and adorable and I love her so much."

The video has garnered more than 70 thousand views so far since it has been shared.

This is not the first time, a wild cat has shown affection toward humans. Earlier, a heart-warming moment melted the cyber surfers of two recused lions when they meet the woman who helped raise them. According to the report by Daily Mail, two lions namely Malkia and Adelle were rejected by the mother when they were just cubs and the duo were handed over to a big cat rescue centre in Slovakia. The two big cats grew up with humans and consider the woman who raised them as their mother.

