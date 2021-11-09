Watch: Jaipur Street Vendor Dips Hands in Boiling Hot Oil, Leaves Netizens Shocked

Have you ever experienced a drop of sizzling hot oil on your skin while you were cooking? If you have, we are sorry for the traumatic burn on the skin you have gone through. Now imagine, dipping your hand in a pan full of sizzling hot oil! It sure sounds like a nightmare. However, for a street food vendor in Jaipur, who sells fried chicken, this might seem like nothing. A shocking video of the vendor who is dipping his hands in the sizzling hot oil to pull out pieces of fried chicken is going viral.

In the video, posted on Instagram by a Jaipur-based food blogger Shailesh, who goes by the username nonvegfoodie, the vendor, who runs Ali Chicken Centre, can be seen putting his both hands’ fingers in the boiling oil. He takes his hands up to demonstrate and hot oil drips down from his hands. Then, he pulls a piece of fried chicken using his right hand and puts it into a separate container over a pile of fried chicken pieces. After that, he pulls another piece with his left hand. The video then shows him applying masala to a fried chicken piece.

Sharing the video, the food blogger wrote in the caption, “Don’t his hands burn?" explaining that the vendor actually put his hand in boiling oil to pull out the fried chicken pieces. Shocked by the video, many Instagram users commented on the video expressing their wonder. An Instagram user wondered in comments if the chef’s hands were swollen and advised to be careful. “This is amazing," another user wrote. “How will Yamraj make this uncle’s fritters now," quipped yet another user. “Finger chips," another user wrote assessing that the vendor’s hand must have been suffered a burn.

A comment by another Instagram user revealed the secret about why the street vendor’s hands did not burn. “He first wet his hands with water. Then, he can dip them easily in boiling oil," they commented. But the correct explanation came from another reply. “Leidenfrost effect," wrote another user. Due to the Leidenfrost effect, the hot boiling oil only boils a film of water that comes into its contact which stops it from burning what is at the other side of the layer of water, in this case, fingers of the vendor.

