WATCH: Jason Momoa Gets His Long Hair Cut Short For a Cause and Netizens Are Loving it

Living up to his superhero title Aquaman, Jason Momoa chopped his long hair for a cause and netizens are in complete awe. A video which has gone viral shows the actor getting a haircut. He can be seen showing his chopped braids in the video. With this, he requests people to stop using plastic in order to save our land and oceans. The star is trying to encourage his fans to bring awareness to singe-use plastics crisis.

“Be better at protecting our land and oceans. We need to cut single use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. Plastic bottles, plastic bags, packaging, utensils all of it," read the caption. Have a look at the video:

Since uploaded, the video has garnered tons of attention on social media. It has over 438K likes. “Gonna look cute again like Baywatch days!?" wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Hair grows back and it’s for a great cause! I’m sure it will look amazing."

This is not the first time the actor has done this. Earlier in 2019, Momoa bid farewell to his signature beard after seven years of not shaving, all for a good cause. He filmed himself ditching his thick facial hair for the first time since 2012. “Goodbye Drogo, Aquaman, Declan, (and) Baba," he captioned the clip, referencing his respective characters from “Game of Thrones", the DC Comics blockbuster, and TV series “Frontier" and “See". “I’m shaving this beast off, it’s time to make a change."

The grooming video was uploaded on YouTube as part of Momoa’s collaboration with officials at the Ball Corporation to promote a new line of canned water, which is made of “100 per cent recyclable" aluminum.

The aim of the shoot was to encourage fans to make a major change in their lives and become more environmentally friendly.

