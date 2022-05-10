WATCH: Jet of Water Erupting From Maharashtra’s Nivati Rocks is a Sight to Behold

We often travel the world to witness some of nature’s most beautiful sights. However, we forget that India itself has certain gorgeous and unexplored places which rightly serve a traveller’s delight. Time and again, pictures and videos of various infamous locations in the country have gone viral on social media. The latest one to go viral features an amazing spot, Nivati Rocks in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district.

The viral clip has been captured from a boat which showcases water spouting from a giant rock as waves splash. The clip which was originally shared by a Twitter user, got attention only when business tycoon Harsh Goenka re-shared it.

Alongside the clip, the user who originally tweeted the video wrote, “This spot is called ‘Nivati Rocks,’ off the coast of Vengurla in Sindhudurg District, Maharashtra. Every wave that comes in creates this jet of water. Amazing India."

Watch the video here:

The 30-second video has amassed over 16 thousand views and tons of reactions from Twitterati. While many called the user “lucky", there were many who simply admired nature’s beauty. “Nature is supreme," a user wrote, while another tweeted, “Nature is full of surprises." “What a sight, lucky you," a third wrote.

For the unknown, Nivati fort was constructed during the rule of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji. Its purpose was to protect the sea route from the Karli creek, as per the website of the Maharashtra tourism department.

The summit of the fort gives an elevated view of the sea, and there is also a lighthouse nearby.

