WATCH: Joe Biden Drives Electric Cadillac at Auto Show, Calls it Uber

US President Joe Biden recently attended the Detroit Auto Show which had a number of high-end cars on display. A video of the president from his visit has now gone viral where he is seen driving an electric Cadillac while joking that it is an Uber. In the clip that has been widely shared on the internet, Biden is seen driving the Cadillac Lyriq, a luxury electric vehicle. Seated behind the wheel, Biden arrives in the swanky car as journalists gather to film him. As he drives by, Biden jokingly offers lift to the journalists saying “Come on, jump in. I’ll give you a ride to Washington."

Following this, a reporter is heard asking Biden “Is that my Uber? Uber ride?" prompting the President to smile and say “It’s an Uber".

The car that the US President was driving is the Cadillac Lyric which has a price tag of around $62,000 (roughly Rs 49 lakh). While the car is packed with some ultra-modern features, it seems it is still not the President’s favourite.

After taking the Cadillac for a spin, Biden said “It’s a beautiful car, but I love the Corvette." The President had also hopped inside a non-electric flashy orange Chevrolet Corvette ZO6 and revved its engine. Biden checked out some other cars at the auto show including an electric Chevrolet Silverado EV and an electric Ford Mustang Mach-E, according to the New York Post.

At the convention centre, Biden highlighted the work done by his administration to push for electric vehicles. He also announced the approval of $900 million US funding that would be used to build EV charging stations across 35 states. “We’re approving funding for the first 35 states, including Michigan, to build their own electric charging infrastructure throughout their state," Biden said. He also promoted the new EV tax credits introduced in the Inflation Reduction Act, according to ABC News.

