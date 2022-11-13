WATCH: Joe Biden Refers to Cambodia as Colombia in His Latest Gaffe

U President Joe Biden’s list of awkward moments has been growing exponentially. While on some occasions people on Twitter have dismissed these “gaffes" as human errors, on others, they have called into question the cognitive abilities of the president. This time, Biden referred to Cambodia, which is hosting an international summit led by Southeast Asian leaders, as Colombia. While meeting his counterparts, he said, “Now that we’re back together here in Cambodia, I look forward to building even stronger progress than we’ve already made, and I want to thank the Prime Minister of Colombia for his leadership as ASEAN chair and for hosting all of us."

Advertisement

The video has now gone viral and managed to gather over 50K views. “It’s scary to think that he is a guy between senility and megalomania who is in charge of the game of Monopoly he plays with the Russians and the Chinese in Ukraine," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “How why ?? The whole world continues to listen to this dodder?!! I don’t understand this media and political silence….or is it really a film??"

Meanwhile, earlier, Biden mispronounced the name of the new Prime Minister of Britian, Rishi Sunak. This happened while he extended his wishes to the Indian-origin Tory leader during a Diwali celebration at the White House on Monday. He stumbled during his speech and mispronounced the new PM’s name as “Rashi Sunook."

There was also a time when Biden appeared “lost" and flustered on stage after wrapping up his speech at the seventh Replenishment Conference by Global Fund in New York. In the video, he appears to walk to one side of the podium and then seems confused with the direction. While some criticised it as a “gaffe" and lack of cognitive abilities, others said that it was natural to flounder in an unfamiliar setting.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here