WATCH: Joe Biden's German Shepherd Explores the White House in Adorable Video

US President Joe Biden’s new German Shepherd Commander has often garnered a lot of attention from netizens. This time, he is all grown up and seems to have found his way around the White House. A video of the dog which has gone viral shows the German Shepherd hopping and roaming around the house. Uploaded by the official Twitter handle of Joe Biden, the caption states, “It hasn’t taken long for Commander to find his way around the White House." It shows the dog cheerfully frolicking around the house. It also shows glimpses of him playing with his toys.

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 1.6 million views. It is being Retweeted on a large scale by Twitter users. One Twitter user wrote, “I love it here! All the people are so nice, and some even sneak me treats when mom and dad aren’t watching." Another person wrote, “This dog will taste delicious if roasted slightly and used to prepare pepper soup. It will go perfectly with fufu." “What a beautiful dog with the perfect name … Commander. He commands respect, just like his master!" wrote another user.

Commander was adopted by the Biden family in December 2021. This happened after they gave away the other German Shepherd Major. At that time, Biden shared a video introducing the US public to “the newest Biden." In the clip, the US commander-in-chief walks over to the four-legged Commander, saying, “Hey, pal." The clip also shows Biden throwing a ball for the new dog, who later enters the White House led on a leash by Biden, alongside his wife Jill. He can also be seen running through the White House’s lovely green grounds and passageways. Commander is the third member of the same breed in Biden’s family.

In June 2021, the President and first lady announced on Twitter that Champ had died at age 13. Their other pooch, Major, has had some trouble adapting to life at the White House. In March, he was briefly sent back to the Biden family home in Delaware after at least one biting incident, and in April the first lady’s spokesman announced some “additional training" for the dog.

