WATCH: 'Kacha Badam' Now Gets a 'Ramzan' Spin by Pakistani YouTuber

We still stumble upon videos of people grooving to Bhubhan Badyakar’s iconic song ‘Kacha Badam’, which released a few months ago. Taking the ‘Kacha Badam’ fever to another level, a Pakistani YouTuber has come up with a Ramzan-themed contrafactum of the song. And it goes without saying it has sparked a meme fest on Twitter. Yasir Soharwardi, an artist from Pakistan, has attempted to remix the song with lyrics that are urging young children to practice fasting for the holy month of Ramadan.

The catchy chorus of the song goes like: “Ramazan-Ramazan aaya Ramazan-Ramazan", similar to Bhubhan Badyakar’s “Badam badam a dada kacha badam." While the young man’s antics and lyrics of the song left the people in splits, the animals featured in the song failed to impress netizens.

In the clip, Yasir holds a myna in a shot that accompanies the lyrics “Roza rakhungi" to make it appear that the bird is singing in a raucous voice. He later holds a cat and utters the lyrics, “Billi bhi kehti hai, iftaari mai bhi karungi."

The viral song has amassed over 30 thousand views on the microblogging site, and a bunch of hilarious reactions from the internet users, who were quick to point out that the YouTuber has used the tune of Kacha Badam in his song.

‘Kacha badam ka halal version aa gaya," wrote a user, while another tweeted that the song is “serious brain damage."

A couple of users raised objections to the use of bird and cat in the song. “He needs to let go of the bird," a user tweeted.

Did you enjoy the Ramadan version of ‘Kacha Badam’?

