WATCH: Kangaroo Comes to Rescue His Mate Struggling in Python's Deadly Grip

During the hard times, we know that only our friends and family are there for us. Our clan helps us rest assured that no matter big the worry is, it will all be alright in the end. The same holds true for the animal kingdom and it was proven in a recent video that went viral. It showed a kangaroo helping its mate escape the grip of death and left the netizens in awe.

The clip was shared almost two months ago on July 15 by an Instagram handle which posts daily videos of the wildlife. It showed a kangaroo coiled in the deadly grip of a python. Seeing his friend struggling in this life-threatening situation, another kangaroo hopped in to help. He can be seen poking the snake several times and even trying to bite him to somehow loosen its hold on his friend.

“Who’s got your back?" reads the caption, further explaining about the python involved in the scene. The description stated that it is popularly believed that pythons crush their prey to death. But it is not true even in the case of larger species like the reticulated python (malayopython reticulatus). “In fact, prey is not even noticeably deformed before it is swallowed," the caption said adding that the speed of coiling the prey is impressive and the force exerted might be significant but the death of the captured animal gets caused by a cardiac arrest.

The post has received over 55,000 views and over 1,500 likes. The comments included ‘Wow’ reactions from social media users.

“This is amazing how the other roo is trying to help the one being killed. Animals are amazing," a user said appreciating the kangaroo.

“At least the kangaroo helps its buddy; the other animals just stand around and look stupid," another comment read.

Worried about the poor animal, some netizens also blamed the cameraman for capturing the video instead of offering help. However, the kangaroos have proved a famous proverb right, “A friend in need is a friend need."

