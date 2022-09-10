WATCH: Karnataka Bus Conductor Slaps, Kicks Passenger in Shocking Video

Disturbing footage of a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus conductor slapping and kicking a passenger out of the vehicle has left netizens baffled. In the clip, a passenger who is seemingly drunk can be seen entering the bus, when the violent encounter takes place. It is reported that the incident happened on Wednesday and it was a bystander who captured the disturbing visual and shared it online.

As soon as the passenger boarded the bus, the conductor loses his calm and slaps him hard on the face. In the very next second, he kicks the passenger which leads him to fall flat on the ground. Post this, the conductor is seen checking on the passenger, however, the conversation between the duo remains unclear as the viral clip was shared without audio. After a few seconds, the bus moves ahead leaving the passenger on the ground while no one comes to his rescue. The incident was recorded at a bus depot in the Puttur Taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

The Twitter user who shared the video online wrote, “Puttur: Inhuman act of KSRTC bus operator in Iswaramangala. The driver kicked the passenger and pushed him to the road." Take a look at it here:

The viral video has left netizens enraged. While one said, “Whatever scenario it may be, what the conductor has done is wrong."

Another added, “OMG!! The conductor should be put on trial and the entire KSRTC team should be educated on how to handle such a situation."

A netizen enquired, “Why are the bus conductors of KSRTC so arrogant? Shouldn’t the government give them special training in Hospitality?"

Meanwhile, an angry user wrote, “He should be suspended permanently."

The video has amassed over 14.5 thousand views on the micro-blogging site. Moreover, as per a report by The Hindu, the KSRTC said, in a statement, “Despite imparting training and knowledge to the crew to behave courteously with the passengers, this sad incident took place." When the video caught the attention of a KSRTC Puttur Divisional Controller, the officer immediately ordered the conductor’s suspension.

