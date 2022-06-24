WATCH: Karnataka Man Celebrates Birthday of Pet Dog with 100 kg Cake

How far will you go to express your love for your pet dog? For a resident of Karnataka’s Tukkanatti village, it would be celebrating the pet’s birthday with a 100 kilograms cake and a large gathering. A video doing the rounds on the internet shows how a man named Shivappa Yellapa Maradi threw a grand party for his labrador, Krish’s birthday.

The party took place at the southern state’s Belagavi district and was attended by over 4,000 people according to ANI. The video shows a table that included a giant spread of cake. Krish, the dog, was at the centre of the crowd and wore a purple birthday cap along with a gold silk drape around its back. The guests and Shivappa were seen lifting the dog and propping him towards the cake. While the cake was cut by a person standing next to Krish, the crowd started singing the birthday song. Krish was fed a piece of cake.

The video shared on Twitter by the official page of The Lallantop has been attracting the attention of netizens. While some wonder if it is acceptable to celebrate a dog’s birthday with such pomp and show, others are quite impressed with the love showered on the canine.

The tradition of celebrating the birthdays of dogs seems to be quite normal in the Belagavi district of Karnataka. A tweet shared by Belagavi Law and Order DCP in 2020 showed how the police department celebrated the birthday of Rambo, a member of the dog squad. The pictures showed two dogs, a German Shepherd, and a Labrador, being adored by the police officers as they both stood before a table with a cake. Sharing the pictures on Twitter, the caption read, “Celebrated birthday of Rambo, the pride of Belagavi city police. He rendered his service in Crime detection and he is the senior-most in Karnataka state police Dog Squad. Very clever and fast & detected many cases. Happy birthday Rambo."

Did you ever celebrate the birthday of your pet?

