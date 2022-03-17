WATCH: Karnataka Snake Catcher's Stunt with Three Cobras Goes Wrong

A stunt with three cobra snakes proved near fatal for a Karnataka man after he was bitten by one of the venomous creatures. The hair-raising incident came to light after a video of the stunt was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on his Twitter handle. “This is just [a] horrific way of handling cobras. The snake considers the movements as threats and follow(s) the movement,” the officer wrote. He added that sometimes the snake can react aggressively to such behavior which can be fatal for the person. In the video, a man named Maaz Sayed is seen sitting in a forested area while facing three cobra snakes. As Maaz films himself while playing with the snakes, the serpents can be seen sitting with their head upright and their distinct large hood expanded.

Despite the snakes looking poised to attack anytime, Maaz continues to agitate them until one of the slithering reptiles eventually bites him. The snake is seen biting Maaz near his knee as he struggles to get free from his fangs. Maaz is now reportedly in hospital after his latest stunt went horribly wrong. A Facebook post shared by Priyanka Kadam, the president and founder of Snakebite Healing & Education Society, showed Mazz lying on the hospital bed after suffering the snake bite. Priyanka also shared a picture of Maaz’s wound where his skin can be seen turned black due to the venom.

Moreover, according to the Facebook post of a snake and animal rescuer, Atul Pai, Maaz had to be given 46 vials of anti-venom. While urging everyone to be careful when dealing with such snakes, Atul said that Maaz survived the unfortunate incident and was now recuperating in a private hospital.

Apparently, this was not the first time that Maaz had filmed himself while pulling off a stunt. The man has a YouTube channel where he posts a number of similar videos with venomous cobras. He identifies himself as a snake catcher on his channel and shares tips to handle cobras.

