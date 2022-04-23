WATCH: Karnataka's Kateel Temple Devotees Hurl Fire at Each Other in 'Agni Kheli' Ritual

At a Karnataka temple, high drama unfolded as devotees hurled fire at each other during a ritual. The fire ritual called ‘Thoothedhara’ or ‘Agni Kheli’ took place at the Sri Durgaparameshwari temple in Kateel on April 22, reports news agency ANI. The ritual is held as a means of paying reverence to Goddess Durga. In a video shared by ANI on Twitter, the devotees clad in a piece of cloth that leaves their torso bare, could be seen hurling fire at each other in a crowd as onlookers watched. In the comments, while some people termed it as an “adventure sport", others expressed serious apprehension that the ritual was dangerous and could cause grave injuries.

As per a Firstpost report, the Agni Kheli ritual is held every year in the month of April on the second day of an 8-day-long grand festival that takes place at the temple. The festivity starts on the night before Mesha Sankramana Day and a number of themed performances take place as part of it. The structures visible in the video are actually palm fronds that are set on fire so the devotees can throw them at each other. The men are divided into two groups that face each other and hurl burning the palm fronds from a certain distance. Each man can throw five palm fronds, with which he can hit as many people as possible.

The fire-hurling is a symbolic gesture meant to ward off evil conscience and please Agnipriya Durgaparameshwari. It is said that no injuries have ever been reported from this festival in its history. People from far-away villages come to attend the ritual. The people facing off in the video are from two different villages. Before the ritual, they take out a procession for the goddess and take a dip in a pool.

The Durgaparameshwari Temple is situated in the middle of an isle in the river Nandini. Situated in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, the temple is one of the oldest in Kateel.

