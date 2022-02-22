WATCH: Kerala Bride Nails Sara Ali Khan's 'Chaka Chak' Hook Step in Viral Video

The song Chaka Chak from the movie Atrangi Re is not going to fade away anytime soon. Weeks ago, the Chaka Chak trend took over the internet, all credit to the catchy beat of the peppy number and its hook step. In the film, the song was picturised on actor Sara Ali Khan. With her bubbly character of Rinku, Sara did complete justice to the song, making it an all-time favourite. Well, several other trends have been trending on the internet now, but once again the song was recently heard in a viral Instagram Reel. This viral video features a bride from Thrissur, Kerala, dancing to this viral song on the day of her wedding.

The bride, who goes by the name Renjitha R Nair, is seen in her wedding get up in the viral dance video. The clip was shot at her wedding as she performed to Chaka Chak along with her bridesmaid by her side. She was dressed up in a beautiful pink saree, elaborate traditional jewellery, and flowers stacked in her hair. The bride aces the steps and expressions to every beat of the peppy track.\

Throughout the dance, it was quite evident that Renjitha was extremely happy as she was smiling from ear to ear. The video was shared on Instagram by photographer Jery Jacob. The groom was also spotted in the video in the background, as he stood behind the bride admiring her dancing skills.

The video was shared on Instagram on February 11, and ever since, it has gone viral and has racked up 4.1 million views. Instagram users admired the bride’s dance moves and how she was blushing during her performance.

Atrangi Re featured Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, alongside Sara. Helmed by Aanand L. Rai, Atrangi Re’s premise was rooted to mental illness, but it also probed the layers of love.

