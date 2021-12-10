WATCH: Kid Drawing Water From Handpump For Thirsty Puppy is the Purest Thing

Some of the most heartwarming things that we come across in everyday life are little acts of kindness. And if those acts of kindness involve little children and puppies, then our hearts melt like ice cream. One such wholesome video is going viral on social media, showing a little kid who draws water from a hand pump for their puppy friend. Netizens are finding the video extremely cute and inspiring people to be kind and sensitive. In the 24-second-long video, a little kid can be seen trying to draw water from a hand pump. As the kid is not able to move the handle of the handpump too high because of height, they still somehow manage to get some water. Near the spout of the handpump is standing a puppy quenching its thirst.

Sharing the cute video, Twitter user Dipanshu Kabra applauded the kid, saying, “No matter how small one’s stature is, everyone can strive to help others.”

Reacting to the video, a Twitter user commented that the video made their day.

“When you teach a child sensitivity towards animals, it benefits both,” said another.

According to a comment, the video was the best example of how one can be kind-hearted.

One of the Twitter users opined that the problems of half the population would end if everyone started acting like the kid.

In a similar viral video that showed an act of kindness, a female singer Liv Harland stopped her performance on the street after noticing a man searching for food in the trash. She paused singing and gave him some money. “Thank you lovely,” the man responded. She resumed her singing and another passerby put money in her basket. “Always be kind and kindness comes back,” she wrote in her Instagram Reel’s caption.

What do you think of the video? Do you find it cute?

