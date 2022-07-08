Watch: Kid Drops Mom's Key in Hole, Smart Cat Helps Her Recover it

We see innumerable cat and dog videos on social media. Whether you like them or not, some of the videos really make you laugh. These days, a video of a cat helping a woman recover her keys from a hole has been going viral on the internet.

In this video, a cat wisely pulled the key of a woman’s house out of a hole. This hole was very small and the woman’s hand was not able to reach inside. She even tried to take the key out with the stick. In the end, the cat helped the woman. The cat took out the key by putting his paws inside the hole.

At the beginning of the video, a woman was seen taking out her house key from a hole. The hole was very small and it was impossible for her to reach there. She even tried to take out the keys with a thin stick. But even after many efforts, she failed.

The woman then sought help from a cat, who put in the effort to get the key out of the hole. The video clip was shared on Reddit with the caption, “Kid drops mom’s keys in a hole, kitty comes to the rescue."

The video is currently going viral. Since being shared, the video has received nearly 20,000 upvotes. The post was also shared by several viewers to share their thoughts. One said, “someone deserves an extra treat." Another wrote, “Smartest kitty," while a third added, “What a sweetheart!"

However, many people also raised questions about the cat. As it is not yet clear whether the cat belonged to the woman or was roaming there. But people liked the understanding of the cat.

