Watch: Kid Gets Stuck In Chair Armrest, Mom's Quick Thinking Gets Him Out

Kids often end up in difficult situations while playing around the house. There are a lot of places where they might face the danger of hitting their heads or getting stuck. A video showing a kid stuck in a chair’s arm has gone viral on Facebook. The clip shows the mother using her innovative brain to find a way out for the kid.

The 16-second video shows a kid with his head stuck in a chair armrest. While people around him, including his mother, try to get him out of the chair armrest by pushing his head backwards, she applies her brain and innovatively frees her kid.

Advertisement

After trying to get his head out slowly, the mother stops and tries to fit his upper body in the space. When she sees that he properly fits in the armrest, she then holds the kid in a horizontal position and pushes him forward. The child easily slides through the armrest from the other side and is free.

Top showsha video

Posted on September 21, the video went viral on Facebook with over 81 lakh views and over 2.14 lakh people reacted to it. About 5,400 people commented on the post appreciating the mother’s innovative technique.

A user commented, “Mom solved the most worthy puzzle in her life." Another user commented – “Surprisingly the boy was so calm and patiently waiting. He wasn’t panicking and that’s very good." A third user said that this is how childhood should be and said – “Best childhood… if there are no stories like this, how will you tell a story when you grow up?"

Advertisement

A lot of other users found the video funny and reacted with laugh emojis. Some even compared the scenario to their own child’s incidents and called it a “universal problem."

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here