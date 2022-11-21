Watch: Kid, In Mother's Lap, Kisses Trisha's Hoarding On The Roadside; Internet Loves It

Almost two months after its release, Ponniyin Selvan: 1 is still dominating headlines for its plot and some brilliant acting by the star cast. Actress Trisha, who was seen playing a prominent role in the film, recently shared a video, which will take your breath away.

The video shows a kid in her mother’s lap kissing one of Trisha’s hoarding on the roadside. The video has received 1.9 million views in just a day. The comments section has been filled with love and compliments. One of the fans said, “This is everything Trish", while another wrote, “Favourite for every generation" one more said, “exactly my reaction to every picture of yours." Another fan said, “most adorable thing I have seen today." “He knows, she is beautiful," one more said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ponniyin Selvan: I with its grand visuals and clips of some magnificent action sequences has left a lasting impression on moviegoers. In addition to Trisha, the film’s cast includes South superstars Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayam Ravi, Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Shobhita Dhulipala.

The film was released in theatres on September 30 in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. While the period action drama continues to play in theatres across the country, it is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video on November 4. Ponniyin Selvan: 1 achieved yet another rare feat at the box office ahead of its OTT release.

The global collection of Mani Ratnam’s directorial finally surpassed Rs 500 crore. With this achievement, the blockbuster film has become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022 and the fourth-highest-grossing Kollywood film of all time. It was also the second Tamil film to cross the Rs 500-crore mark, following Rajinikanth’s 2.0.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here