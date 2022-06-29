Watch: Kid's Adorable Reaction to Blowing Birthday Candle With Football

Videos featuring toddlers and their cute antics are always adorable. However, this one video features a kid’s joy and excitement after he can perform a feat that is a big achievement for him. A Twitter handle named TheFigen shared the video which documents the child’s happiness.

At the beginning of the video, we see a cake on the floor with a candle on it. There is also a mini toy football on the floor a few feet away from it and a child, who looks no more than 3 years old, kicks the ball towards the candle.

He extinguishes the candle by kicking the ball and the next part of the video shows the kid’s reaction to his feat will warm your heart. He is seen jumping frantically with joy and even makes an extremely adorable gesture of waving goodbye to the extinguished flame. He then runs away from the camera, probably to tell his parents about his achievement. Take a look at the video.

Children are indeed so full of innocence that the smallest of things make them happy and it is indeed a treat to see them full of joy. While the nationality of the child in the above video is not known, last month another video from rural India documented a child’s happiness. Shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan, it showed a child’s joy and excitement as his father brought home a second-hand bicycle. Take a look.

The little kid can be jumping and clapping in joy, and his expression is sure to steal anyone’s heart away.

