WATCH: Kili Paul Does Ranbir's Hook Step in 'Channa Mereya' Video, Wins Hearts

Tanzanian sensation Kili Paul, who has won hearts in India by dancing and lip-syncing to famous Bollywood songs, has become a regular on everyone’s social media feed. Ever since a clip showing him swaying to ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ from Shershaah went viral in November last year, his love for Bollywood music has only grown. Paul, who had till now been choosing peppy and jubilant songs to woo his fans, this time performed on a heart wrenching melancholic track by Arijit Singh.

As his latest offering, Paul has posted a video that displays his emotional acting chops while lip-syncing to the song Channa Mereya by Arijit Singh. The original was picturised on Ranbir Kapoor in the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Dressed in traditional Maasai clothing as with most of his videos, Paul delivered a very strong and convincing emotional expression while lip-syncing to the song. He channelised Ranbir who played a heartbroken Ayan in the film as his love Alizeh, played by Anushka Sharma, did not reciprocate his feelings. After lip-syncing for a while, he also performs the signature hook step of the song before ending the video.

The Tanzanian sensation tagged singer Arijit and music composer Pritam along with actress Anushka Sharma and director Karan Johar while adding in the caption that he could not find Ranbir’s Instagram handle. He requested his followers to tag him, to which a user had a hilarious reply. The user asked him to tag Alia Bhatt instead, in view of the romantic relationship between the two.

The video that has 143,716 likes won the applause of netizens. One of the users wrote, "Good video, you are lovely bro god bless u." Another said, "You are too good brother… Loads of love from India." "How can you understand Hindi Lyrics sir? Curious to Know," asked a third.

Paul, with his entertaining videos, is just proving that good music indeed transcends all borders and one does not need to speak the language to appreciate music.

