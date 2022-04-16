WATCH: Kili Paul Nails Yash's 'Violence Violence' Dialogue from KGF Chapter 2

If you are familiar with recent Instagram trends, it is unlikely you haven’t come across Kili Paul. His videos on Bollywood music and dialogues earned him a massive fan base on social media. Paul, who is of Tanzanian nationality, is a content creator on Instagram. He and his sister Neema have time and again impressed Bollywood fans by lip-syncing and grooving to Bollywood tracks.

Recently, Paul shared a video of himself lip syncing to a very famous dialogue from the recently released movie KGF Chapter 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon. In the clip, Paul lip-syncs the famous ‘Violence Violence’ dialogue, which was said by actor Yash in the movie.

Paul is seen all decked up in a black suit, instead of his usual traditional, tribal attire, and his tresses are all neatly tied up. “Violence..Violence..Violence! I don’t like it. I avoid, but, violence likes me!" Paul delivers the dialogue with near-perfection. He uttered the lines with utmost ease, just like in all of his other videos where he lip-syncs Indian lyrics.

To add more drama to the video, the Tanzanian artist does the acting of punching people. While sharing the video, Paul, in the caption wrote, “A lil acting." The video has now gone viral on the internet.

Watch video:

Shared on April 15, the clip has amassed over 2.9 million views, along with tons of comments. While several users joked that KGF 3 is in production in Tanzania, others lauded Paul’s skills to deliver the lines with perfection. “Looking so handsome," a user complimented Paul’s new style, while another said, “You will get a call from Bollywood very soon. Mark my words."

Earlier this year in February, the artist’s dedication and fondness for Bollywood was recognised by the authorities. Following this, he was honoured by the High Commission of India in Tanzania.

