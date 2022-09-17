WATCH: King Charles III Responds to Man Questioning Him Over Cost of Living Crisis

After the hashtag, ‘NotMyKing’ took over social media as Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son, Prince Charles, acceded to the British throne, a new video of protesters taunting the King on his visit to Cardiff Castle on Friday surfaced on the internet.

In the clip posted on Novara Media’s Twitter handle, the new monarch of the United Kingdom can be seen walking towards the crowd to greet them. A man in the crowd voiced his opinion on the significant jump in the cost of energy prices in Europe.

He can be heard saying, “Charles, while we struggle to heat our homes, we have to pay for your parade. The taxpayers pay a £100 million for you, what for?" King Charles’ response to the man was short as he said ‘sure’ and subsequently, a security guard stepped in and stood ahead of the man before he charged the King with other accusations.

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/novaramedia/status/1570838689525161984

Netizens took to Twitter to express their divided opinion on whether the protest was well-timed. While some suggest the best time and place for protest is where the person is present, others were of the opinion that perhaps focusing on sanctions that have caused an energy crisis in Europe might be a better option. Others still are taking a more humanitarian approach.

“Not being funny and I’m no royalist or Charles fan. But I lost both my parents last year and let me say categorically, this was not the time or place for legitimate protest. No one forced you to go. This isn’t Cuba or DRK. He’s another human," a user wrote.

https://twitter.com/WHG17/status/1570854761213333504

As public outcry is growing among the people of the United Kingdom, several have applauded the man who voiced the public opinion. A Twitter user wrote, “Well said. Thank you for speaking up on behalf of us #NotMyKing"

https://twitter.com/WSen07128897/status/1570856782117089281

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the late monarch Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin made its final journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey on Wednesday. The longest reigning monarch of the United Kingdom will be laid to rest on Monday, September 19th.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here