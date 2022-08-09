WATCH: Komodo Dragon Gulps A Deer; Internet Calls It ‘Jurassic Park Sequel’

Growing up, you must have learned about creatures like Komodo Dragons, one of the most dangerous reptiles on the planet. A viral video has surfaced online which shows the vicious creature swallowing a deer in one bite. The short clip was uploaded by the official Twitter account of The Figen.

Many users on the social networking site reshared the video and commented on the post. One user tried to educate others by saying, “They normally hunt big prey like Water Buffalos. So, that deer is a mere toothpick to them." Another joked about the reptile’s similarities to creatures in the Hollywood classic movie franchise, Jurassic Park by saying, “Finally a decent Jurassic Park sequel."

Advertisement

Komodo dragons are voracious and according to National Geographic, they can grow up to 10 feet long, and weigh up to 300 pounds. With rounded snouts, scaly skin, and bowed legs, Komodo dragons are also known as the “heaviest lizards on earth". They consume deer, piglets, lesser dragons, and even water buffalo on occasion. As per the reports in Nat Geo, their strong jaws and neck muscles allow them to consume up to 80% of their own body weight in a single feeding.

Previously, in 2015, an incident came to light, when a female juvenile Komodo dragon bit the zookeeper of the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Omaha, Nebraska. According to the Omaha World-Herald, the female employee survived the attack.

Komodo dragons are exclusively located on a few Indonesian islands. Back in 1980, Indonesia also established Komodo National Park to protect the species and its habitat.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here