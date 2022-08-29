WATCH: Korean Mom Teaching Son 'Jana Gana Mana' is Giving Indians Goosebumps

Social media keeps us engaged with intriguing content every now and then. Currently, a video of a Korean woman, Kim, teaching her son the national anthem of India, Jana Gana Mana is widely been shared on the internet. Kim, who is married to an Indian, is teaching her son Adi both cultures.

The video was shared on Instagram handle Pam Kim Forever on the occasion of Independence Day. In the video, Kim can be seen reciting the anthem while her son repeated it after her. “Korean Mom Teaching Son Jana Gana Mana," the caption of the video read.

As for the video, it garnered a plethora of engagement and over 5 lakh views. The video evoked a sense of pride in the Indian community post learning how the Indian culture is being appreciated in other nations. Many people sent love from India. One Instagram user commented, “Ohhh you are so good in Hindi and more admiring me a national anthem." Another user penned, “Thanks for lots of love for our country." The third user wrote, “keep going. Proud of you." Netizens filled the comment section with words like “proud of you" and “adorable".

Meanwhile, another clip in which Kim can be seen teaching her son Hindi was shared by the handle on their Instagram space. While the video features Adi, one can hear Kim teaching him Hindi. She says, “Pakoda Swaad hai (Pakoda is tasty)." Following this, Adi repeats after her while simultaneously playing around.

What are your thoughts about this video? Let us know in the comment section.

