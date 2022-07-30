WATCH: Korean Students Grooving to 'Ghagra' Leave Internet Wanting More

Bollywood music is the perfect example of vibrance and energy. The foot-tapping beats, the colourful sets, and the energy-inducing tunes are what Bollywood numbers are known for. A video recently surfaced on the internet and shows how anyone and everyone can groove on a Bollywood song.

The clip shows a group of Korean students dancing to the item song, Ghagra, from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The students are seen dressed in traditional Indian attire, where the girls are dolled up in ghagras and the boys are seen wearing kurta pyjama. The Indianness is also seen in the dance moves as the students performed in pairs.

Shared by k_drama boy on YouTube, the clip has been viewed by almost 40,000 users. Take a look:

Netizens were quite impressed with the performance that students put up on stage. One user wrote, “OMG! They are doing it so well. I wish to see the whole video." Another chimed in saying, “For God’s sake please help me find the full video. They are so good." One user stated, “If you love dance, you can vibe to any song." Another complimented the students saying, “All kids are looking so good in Indian attires."

With the advent of social media, Bollywood songs’ popularity has risen exponentially. People from the remotest parts of the world share videos of them grooving to Bollywood songs. Last month, a video of a wedding function in Norway went viral where a group of dancers are seen setting the stage on fire with their performance on Kala Chashma from the movie Baar Baar Dekho.

Many such dancers have gone on to become social media sensations. One such content creator on Instagram, Ricky Pond, has become quite famous for his Bollywood dance performances.

So, what do you think about this ‘TV Pe Breaking News’ like performance?

