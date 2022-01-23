WATCH: Koreans Dance to Harrdy Sandhu’s Viral Song 'Bijlee Bijlee'

A group of Korean women dancing to Harrdy Sandhu’s viral song ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ is receiving love from netizens. The video was posted by Dasom Her, who goes by the name ‘luna_yogini_official’ on Instagram. She captioned the video “The power and excitement of this song is unbeatable. have a bijlee bijlee day!" She also mentioned that her mother was one of the dancers. From her profile, it can be seen that Dasom has lived in West Bengal in India, and she celebrates Indian customs and culture. The group’s energetic dance to the Punjabi number has received love from Koreans and Indians alike. Here is the video:

Advertisement

She thanked Instagram users for showering so much love on their video in the comments. She commented on her post saying, “Thank you all for your emojis and love and boosting words! My life is bijlee bijlee because of you guys! love you all!" In her latest video, Dasom can be seen with her mother to the Bengali viral song ‘Kancha Badam’. “That’s us CELEBRATING, thank you for all your love! Cheers to our love 🇮🇳🇰🇷," she wrote. Here is the video:

Advertisement

This is not the first time the song is being celebrated by foreigners. Earlier, a Dutch singer had sung ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ and impressed everyone. The Dutch singer, Emma Heesters did not miss a beat of the Punjabi song and totally lived up to the expectations of the desi netizens. People were surprised by her efficiency in pronouncing the lyrics of the Punjabi song. Posting the video, in the caption, Emma shared that she was up for a new challenge, hence she tried her vocals on a Punjabi song. Instagram users opined that it felt like an Indian singer was singing, “Oh my god, your Hindi (Punjabi) accent seems so natural," a comment read. A user wrote, “Your voice is so addictive," while others said, “Amazing cover", “Just loved it." A user was simply impressed with the way Emma pronounced the title of the song, he wrote, “Your accent of saying Bijlee Bijlee" and added a couple of fire emoticons. Several users urged her to make covers of Indian songs more often.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.