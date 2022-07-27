Watch: Labourer Pulling Loaded Cart Gets A Helping Hand From Stranger

A video shared on Twitter by IAS officer Awanish Sharan has caught the attention of netizens. Sharan captioned the video, “If we help each other a little in life, life will be easier for everyone." Let’s now understand what exactly is in the video.

In the video, a labourer is pulling a loaded cart on a sloping road. He can be seen struggling hard to pull the cart. In the pedestrian area, people were watching him carrying but none helped him. But a person, who is most likely accompanied by his family, lends a helping hand. He supported the labourer’s cart so that he could easily drag it.

The labourer himself was not expecting this gesture from anyone. He was shocked and then passed a smile and continued pulling the cart. People around the man filmed the entire scene of generosity. The person supported the cart from the back till the labourer reached a regular road.

Netizens loved the video. A user wrote, “Almost every day I see such strugglers. Always thought to help them but hesitated. This video and the person have given me the motivation to do it. I will surely lend my hand after this video."

Another wrote, “The video has all my heart. This is what I feel. I completely agree with the caption of Sharan sir. Life is all about helping others. If we keep a stair for other’s success, then our deeds will help us in another way."

The video has attracted more than 12,000 views and a thousand re-tweets.

