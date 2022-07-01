WATCH: Landspout Tornado in Canada Spooks Onlookers with its Peculiar Shape

Strange weather phenomena have become common globally. In a similar incident, a landspout can be seen forming from a distance. The incident took place at a town in Canada which goes by the name Watrous. Twitter user Douglas Thompson uploaded a video and left the netizens in shock. Even though a tornado-like structure can be seen forming, the sun is shining through the clear clouds. In the video, a woman can be heard saying, “Oh my god that’s a tornado." The beachgoers are curiously inspect the growing landspout. Soon, people get scared and start packing up as they prepare to leave the area for safety. “Near Watrous/Manitou today," read the caption.

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 611K views. “OMG! Like Manitou Beach hasn’t dealt with enough weather issues like flooding. And now a tornado?!?" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Canadian landscape makes for interesting weather phenomena… #waterspout #Tornados." Tweeple can also be seen Retweeting the video, giving it their own caption. “This is the weirdest looking tornado! Every photo/video of it looks fake somehow, and the clouds just look like a normal ol’ day… So wild!," commented a Twitter user.

In another bizarre weather phenomena, the people of Zhoushan city in China witnessed mysterious blood red skies, leading to panic among the residents. Videos showed the sky over the port city in crimson color along with thick layers of fog. Reports suggest the sky was the reddest towards the port areas. Global Times reported people recorded the skies turning crimson red, from their houses, balconies, and streets. The videos and photos of the phenomenon went viral with more than 150 million views on Chinese social media platforms Sina and Weibo. Many of the users termed the phenomenon a bad omen over the Chinese government’s handling of the Covid-19 in the country.

“I have never seen anything like this before. It really amazes me that the sky can even turn red," a user said, as reported by Global Times.

As the videos went viral and widespread panic hit the people of the city, television and media outlets explained that the blood-red sky was the result of natural light refraction and not a man-made effect. According to the report, the Zhoushan Meteorological Bureau explained, “When weather conditions are good, more water in the atmosphere forms aerosols which refract and scatter the light of fishing boats and create the red sky seen by the public."

