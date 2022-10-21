Watch: Langur Refuses To Accept Feeder's Death, Nudges His Body To Wake Him Up

Humans and animals share a beautiful bond. Similar to humans, animals also harbour emotions and express their feelings of happiness and sadness through gestures. We often spot people, who are animal lovers feeding dogs, cats, cows, and even monkeys with food as a form of affection. Although animals are unable to speak, they, too, feel the love and care provided to them by their feeders.

Recently, a video of a grey langur trying desperately to wake up its dead feeder has moved social media users to tears. The heart-touching video has been uploaded on the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, by a person named Subodh Kumar.

Narrating the incident, which was captured in Sri Lanka, the tweet read, “Gray Langur refuses to accept his feeder’s death, tries to wake him up. Srilanka - A heartbreaking video of a monkey attempting to wake a dead man has turned viral."

Advertisement

The tweet further revealed that a man named Peethambaran Rajan, a 56-year-old resident of Sri Lanka’s Batticaloa passed away after being unwell for some time. “56-year-old Peethambaram Rajan, a resident of Batticaloa died on 17th October after feeling unwell," the caption concluded.

The now-viral clip reveals the grey langur sitting beside the corpse of Peethambaran, who used to feed him while alive. The monkey, unable to understand that its feeder is no more, continues to nudge the dead body in an attempt to wake him up. The animal looks confused as it touches Peethambaran’s face and tries to pull him up with his hands.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

The langur sits beside the dead man for several minutes as Peethambaran’s close ones gather around him, watching the monkey with eyes full of surprise. A kid even went to the extent of capturing the rare incident on camera. The langur fails to grasp the harsh reality that its feeder will no longer be able to provide him with food anymore.

The shocking video has left social media users overly emotional and the overflow of heart-wrenching comments is the proof. One user wrote, “I don’t know what was going on in his mind, but seeing this, my eyes filled with tears." “I wish everyone had such a friend," noted a second.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here