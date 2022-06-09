WATCH: Leopard Rescued from Well in Odisha's Sambalpur Using a Wooden Ladder

A team of Odisha Fire Service and Forest Department officials have successfully rescued a leopard who had fallen into a deep well in the state’s Sambalpur district. The swift action ensured that the animal was rescued unhurt and released back into the natural habitation. The videos of the rescue operation shared by the Forest Department on Twitter show the officials attempting to keep the animal at water level with help of a wooden plank and rope as they place a ladder into the well. Making balance on the wooden plank, the leopard uses the ladder to climb out of the well.

Advertisement

Sharing the video through the office of Odisha Cheif Minister Naveen Patnaik lauded the efforts of the rescue team. “Commend the swift response of @OdishaFS_HGs_CD personnel and officials of @ForestDeptt who successfully rescued a leopard from a deep well in Rairakhol in #Sambalpur district. Appreciation for the timely operation which safely rescued the leopard" tweeted CMO Odisha

Since being posted online on June 8, the video has received nearly three thousand views along with several replies hailing the efforts of the Fire Department.

“A job well done," wrote filmmaker Nilamadhab Panda reacting to the video.

Watch other reactions here:

https://twitter.com/joudeepak/status/1534501853295017986?s=20&t=2xRr-Pj70Lu-ZyL7RS5gig

Advertisement

In a similar operation last year, Odisha Fire Department officials had rescued a baby elephant from a 15-feet-deep well in the state’s Mayurbhanj district. The operation continued for over four hours as the team dug an elevated path to the well and allowed the elephant to move out.

Many locals had gathered around the rescue sight to witness the operation and the successful evacuation of the elephant was received loud cheers from the ground.

Advertisement

The baby elephant was reportedly part of a herd that entered the Deuli Forest Range in Mayurbhanj from Jharkhand. The herd was passing through a village when the one-year-old calf accidentally fell into the open well Friday night. Forest Department was informed about the incident by local villagers after which a rescue team arrived to save the elephant.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.