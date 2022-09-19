WATCH: Leopard Roams Freely Inside IIT Bombay Campus in Chilling Video

In a strange incident, a leopard was spotted inside the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai campus. This happened just a day after the leopards were released at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park. A video that is doing rounds on the internet shows the scary scene where the big cat can be seen roaming around the campus.

Claimed to be shot at IIT Bombay, the video showed an adult leopard appearing from under a giant blue pipe. He can be seen making his way across a road before returning to the spot where it comes from. Further, in the video, a vehicle can be seen approaching the leopard from the other side of a road.

“Leopard inside IIT Bombay campus. Sent by my son Sarthak who is doing his Mtech there," read the caption of the video. Have a look for yourself:

Since uploaded, the video has gone viral. It has garnered over 331K views. “331K views. “checking out the campus, he saw the road is full of pot holes, I guess he will take up admission in IIT Chennai or NIT Surathkal now even leopards hate potholes," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “This tweet is so Desi, leopard spotting ke video post mein bhi Uncle managed to brag about his son being in IIT."

In another similar incident, an elephant entered the Army Public School at Narengi, Guwahati. A video, which has been captured, shows the jumbo creature roaming around the school corridors.

It took the forest department a few hours to push the elephant back into the jungles of Amchung Wild Life Sanctuary, which is located nearby. In the video, the elephant roams all across the school corridors as a few people try to move it away.

The time of the incident has not been mentioned. However, many can be heard talking in the background, highlighting that it was working hours.

