WATCH: Libyan Artist Draws Six Portraits at Once Using His Hands and Feet

Drawing a fairly good portrait requires more than ‘fairly good’ skills. Steadiness in hands and creativity in mind are the essential condiments that go into making a portrait. An artist from Libya is blowing minds and drawing awed bows for his portrait-making skills. Monikered ‘Amedo,’ the artist does not make one, not two, but six portraits at once. Moreover, he doesn’t just use his hands but also his feet to draw the portraits. Two, roughly 40-second long, videos have gone viral in which Amedo draws four and six portraits at once. He first challenged himself to draw four at once. After he achieved the feat, he went on to increase two more canvases and drew marvellous portraits of celebrities and movie characters.

On the first try, the video of which was uploaded around January 12, the Libyan artist drew four portraits, including those of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. In the caption, Amedo wrote, “I decided to steal a day of stress in order to manage a new thing. Work of full day in 40 seconds. Hope you like it.”

Take a look:

The first video by the artists has garnered more than 4.5 lakh views and several thousand likes.

After the first attempt was a success, the artists took it up a notch and drew six portraits. Amedo, in the caption, mentioned how it took multiple failures worth of 8-day time, after which he was able to complete the daunting task of drawing six portraits. In the subsequent tweet, Amedo addressed the request made by netizens and wrote, “I drew an Arab character like some people said.”

Watch:

The second and harder attempt garnered roughly 92 thousand views since being shared.

The talented Libyan artist, who is a medical student-cum-artist, started working and sharpening his skills in 2018, reported Albawaba.

