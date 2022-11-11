Watch: Lion Casually Walks By A Jungle Safari Guide And Then...

Have you ever seen the king of the jungle up close? Recently, a video showing a lion casually walking around a jungle safari guide has surfaced. The now-viral video has been captured by wildlife photographer Richard De Gouveia at Sabi Sabi Private Game Reserve in South Africa. The video opens with a lion walking on the road, as the tourists are taking photos from their safari jeeps.

A guide can be seen sitting on the tracker’s seat casually. The lion pauses for a minute and looks at the guide for a brief second, and continues to walk towards the bushes.

The wildlife photographer explained in the caption that it is normal for these wild animals, as they have been habituated (to the sight or presence of human beings around them) over years and generations. “How would you feel to be on the tracker’s seat? The animals at Sabi Sabi Private Game Reserve have been habituated over generations and pay no mind to the presence of vehicles around them (nor the potential meal sitting on the front seat). This allows for some of the most incredible game viewing in the world!" he wrote in the caption.

Social media users have reacted to the reel. One of them asked, “Writing my will in my head at that moment." Another user commented, “I think he was thinking, ‘Hum how hungry am I.’" Someone also quipped, “He stopped to let him know, yeah I could take you." Another person added, “With a broken rear right foot that lion isn’t thinking about him."

The video has crossed more than 14 million views since it was uploaded.

