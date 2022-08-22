Watch: Lion Climbs The Tree To Feast On Prey, Here's What Happened Next

There’s no denying that animal videos are not just amusing but also at times teach us some valuable lessons. The one we are here to talk about today is on the funnier side. A video in which a lion appears to be afraid of height has gone viral. In the short clip, the lion first climbs the tree. However, then he couldn’t figure out how he would get down and fell, instead.

This video is posted on a YouTube channel named World of Wildlife and Village. In this 56-second video, the lion first gets hold of an animal and climbs the tree. However, before he could feast on his prey, it fell down and now the lion didn’t know how to climb down the tree.

Seeing his prey, the lion also tried to climb down the tree but to no avail. Trying hard to get down, one of his slightly slips; the lion tries to hold the tree’s branch but fails and falls badly.

A user commented, “Wait a minute. Who are you? A goat hiding inside the skin of a Lion ??" Another wrote, “He might be hoping that no other animal in the forest caught the eye of this incident. Poor Lion."

This video has been viewed thousands of times on YouTube.

