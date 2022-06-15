WATCH: Lion Left Stranded on Dead Hippo as 40 Crocodiles Surround it

Surviving in the wilderness packed with ferocious predators poised to attack any minute isn’t easy for even the mightiest animals. A recent video has captured one such thrilling moment when a lion, stranded on a dead hippo, got surrounded by hungry crocodiles and had to devise a way out of the situation.

The video, uploaded by Compass Media on YouTube, was shot by Antony Pesi in the Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya on May 23. “Lion stranded on hippo runs through 40 crocodiles to escape," the caption read.

In the clip, a carcass of a hippo is seen floating on the water while a lion stands on the dead body. As the camera pans, it is seen that the water is infested with around 40 crocodiles that have surrounded the stranded lion.

While the lion might have come to feed on the hippo, he finds himself caught in the midst of vicious reptiles. The lion is seen evidently stranded atop the carcass while being just metres away from the jaws of the crocodiles. He tries to get off the hippo and gets closer to the carnivores but in turn causes them to get more aggressive.

The lion then musters up the courage and dives straight into the water while the crocodiles are still poised to attack him. He eventually wades across the lake and manages to escape.

The raw act of nature instantly went viral while leaving the viewers thrilled. YouTube users soon flocked to the comment section and gave amusing reactions. One highlighted that it was a lucky day for the lion while another could not get over the clip and wrote, “Astonishing footage."

In another video, uploaded on YouTube, a lion was seen making use of a dead hippo’s body as a life raft to stay afloat in the middle of a heavily flowing stream.

While violent waves splash around him, the lion gets safely sits on the carcass and tries to escape.

