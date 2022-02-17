WATCH: Lioness Approaches Two Bike Riders in Gujarat and Then Does the Unexpected

A chilling video of a lioness approaching two scooter riders on a mud road is going viral. In the video, which is making rounds on the internet, the lioness can be seen approaching slowly towards the travelers from the left side of the road then suddenly turning to its right. The trending video was captured by the pillion rider, who can be heard chanting some mantras out of fear. The lioness firstly comes closer to them, and then crosses the mud road and jumps to the adjacent field.

The 21-second clip was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on his Twitter account which has more than 137k followers. While tweeting the video he wrote, “Co travellers on a Village road. Happens in India". The IFS officer took to the comment section to inform the netizens that the incident took place in Gujarat, and confirming the same, one of his followers stated that it is from the Gir National park and added that such incidents are very common in the national park.

Several users hailed the travellers and called them brave. Many pointed out that wild animals never attack humans until and unless they are provoked. A few also raised the concern over human-animal conflict in the state.

This is not the first time that a video from Gir has come forth. Last year in July, a video in which a pack of lions can be seen roaming on the streets in Gujarat went viral. The video showed a group of five lions with two young cubs, which appeared like a family, walking down the road at night.

