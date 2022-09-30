Watch: Lionesses' Stylish Walk on a Busy Road Leaves Netizens Amazed

The Kruger National Park in South Africa is one of the most popular wildlife safari destinations around the world. This exotic South African national park houses some of the most majestic animals, from lions and one-horned rhinos to wild elephants and buffaloes. Recently, a video from the Kruger National Park showing three lionesses walking in style went viral on social media.

Wildlife photographer Deon Kelbrick posted the awe-inspiring video of the pride on Instagram. “Follow the leader! Three lionesses walking in the road leading the convoy on the busiest road in Kruger National Park," he wrote in the caption.

In the now-viral clip, a pride of three lionesses is seen taking a stride on a busy road at the Kruger National Park. A fleet of cars can also be spotted behind the lionesses. However, the three queens of the jungle seem to pay no heed to the vehicles, unable to move forward because of them blocking the road.

The nonchalant animals take their time and walk in perfect synch as the stunned tourists behind them click pictures and record videos of the amazing sight.

The video was uploaded four weeks ago. However, it continues to gain traction on social media with netizens re-sharing the beautiful clip over and over again. Soon after the video surfaced online, a lot of users flocked to its comment section to share their reactions to the same.

While one user called the stride of the lionesses to be a “catwalk," another commented, “Swagnificent." Someone also pointed out, “Damn they’re walking at the same pace, cute!!". One of the users was left gushing, “Wow Wow Wow." The viral video of the three lionesses has amassed more than 1.3 million views and over 81.7k likes on Instagram so far.

