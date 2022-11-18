Watch: Little Boy Lending his Shoulder to Sleepy Friend is Too Cute to Handle

We all have that friend with whom we share our dark deep secrets, you know, the 2 am person. The person is always there for you. Sometimes they lend us their shoulder to cry on or sometimes to sleep on it. A video of a little boy lending his shoulder to his sleepy friend has been shared on Twitter by Vala Afshar, a Chief Digital Evangelist in a company called Sales Force.

The now-viral clip opens with two boys sitting in a classroom in a line enjoying. The boy in the blue t-shirt looks sleepy as he lolls his head in the air with his eyes shut. The boy next to him notices and the next second he keeps the boy’s head on his shoulder to let him rest properly, while he engaged himself in a conversation with other classmates.

“Life is better with caring good friends," he captioned the tweet.

Twitter users have loved the video. Many of them have tagged their friends while many praised the boy’s action. One of the users said, “Everyone should have a friend like this…"

Another person commented, “Friends are a great emotional support in the difficult moments of our lives. That is why it is essential to preserve them."

One of them also added, “The World could learn a lot from these ‘Cool Lil Dudes’."

Another person mentioned, “Kids can teach us adults so much, more importantly how to be decent human beings, until we adults ruin it all for them by our terrible examples we show them, deliberately or recklessly without thought (sic)!"

The 26-second clip has crossed more than 27.4 million views since it was uploaded.

