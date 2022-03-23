WATCH: Little Boy Turns Chef, Cooks Fried Rice Like a Pro

Kids are adorable and we can spend hours looking at the cute little things they do. One such video has surfaced on the internet recently, in which a small boy can be seen cooking fried rice like a pro. The video is posted by the kid’s mom Sonika Bhasin on her Instagram handle. In the video, we can see a little boy, named Abir, standing on a wooden stool, preparing delicious fried rice. As he proceeds with the recipe, he even talks about the ingredients and about his next step. His sister can be seen helping the little champ in acing the recipe. The video then shows the kid relishing fried rice and when his mom asks him who helped him prepare the dish, he says: “Me and my sister."

Posting the clip, Sonika captioned the video as, “I think cooking is a great skill that everyone should know and I’m glad that Abir enjoys it so much!" and added that the little boy knows more than her about cooking.

The video is going viral ever since it has been posted on social media. It has garnered more than 2 Lakhs views and approximately 20 thousand likes till now. Many users have showered love and praises for the mother for upbringing the child to be so self-sufficient and breaking the stereotype of cooking being a girl’s activity.

One of the users wrote, “Love love how independent you are making him,” while another one commented, “Adorable!!! More parents of sons have to do this, to break the mindset that kitchen work by default is feminine!! I love how easily Abir switches between English and Hindi!!”

In one of the comments, a user asked the mother of Abir to give parenting lessons to all the parents to raise their kids right.

Not only this, many other parents are nowadays encouraging their kids to do small household chores like cleaning or cooking. This is a great step in bringing out gender equality and making them responsible at a younger age as they say things kids learn at a younger age, adopt at an older age.

