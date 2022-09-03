WATCH: Little Boy's Adorable 'Giddha' Performance Lights Up Internet

If you love to watch videos of kids grooving energetically, then this viral video is sure to light up your day. The wholesome clip was captured inside what appears to be a classroom. A little boy can be seen waiting patiently for a Punjabi track to begin and after catching the perfect beat he begins to move gracefully. Dressed up in his school uniform with a red turban, he performed Giddha.

The boy doesn’t miss a beat as he dances his heart out to the upbeat Punjabi number as he is surrounded by his peers. All his classmates also appear to be smiling in the background as they watch the young boy perform. As soon as the video surfaced online, it went viral in no time. Take a look at it below:

The video was shared alongside a caption that reads, “He can dance even better than your best friend". The internet is loving the young boy’s performance. The comment section of the post is filled with delighted responses from users. “This is the best video. The kid is so talented, he made me smile," commented one. Another individual wrote, “Someone should sponsor, amazing energy so adorable." One more added, “Love the kid. When I see him dancing, my heart blooms."

With more than 1 lakh likes, the clip was shared online on the Instagram page of Jatt Blog, which is known for regularly posting funny Punjabi memes and clips online.

For those unaware, Giddha is a popular folk dance of the Punjabi community which is usually performed by women. Known as the ring dance, Giddha is as energetic as bhangra which is performed during special occasions and festivals. The dance form features rhythmic clapping which is timed perfectly with the tune of the folk song usually sung by elderly ladies in the community.

