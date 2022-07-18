WATCH: Little Boy's Half-hearted Kickboxing Perfectly Sums Up 'Monday Morning Feeling'

There are times when parents and teachers ask kids to take up certain hobbies or activities to boost their all-round development. However, not always may the kid match the enthusiasm level when taking up such activities. Case in point: a recent video doing the rounds on social media shows a boy weeping and whining as he attended a kickboxing class. The video shows a boy next to him practising his moves with vigour, but when the camera focuses on him, he is seen performing half-hearted moves as he wept.

Kickboxing, as you know, is far from performing impassive moves. It is a martial art that includes punching, kicking, and footwork. The sport incorporates moves from karate as well as boxing. However, one can clearly see that the kid in the video had his heart somewhere else entirely.

The video was shared on Twitter last week by Alvin Foo and has been viewed over 7.5 lakh times. Showcasing a pretty honest reaction of the kid, the footage has also become a source of memes for many netizens. Alvin shared the video on Twitter with a caption that read, “Startup is hard.”

Another user shared the video on Twitter and compared the situation to the times when a child is forced to do something against their will. The caption to the video read, “When your parents force you to do something.”

For one Twitter user, the footage perfectly described, “That Saturday night feeling and Monday morning feeling all in one lol.”

Some were reminded of their Monday blues while some were reminded of the mood they have when they have to go to work every morning. As one user commented, “When İ go to work.”

A social media user who related to the child, commented, “Take that child out of there.”

What are your thoughts on the video?

