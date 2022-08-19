Watch: Little Elephant Rolls Down The Mound, Internet Can't Stop Laughing

Videos capturing the innocence of animals spread like wildfire on social media, and this time, we have a cute little jumbo making us smile. The video was shared on Twitter by the username Buitengebieden. Although the video is merely 37 seconds long, it has stolen the hearts of 9.7 million people on the web.

In the video, the mother Elephant is teaching his baby how to get down from a height. The mother stands first and bends her legs and slowly gets down. She performs the process slowly so that her baby understands. The jumbo with full concentration and observation focuses on how her mother gets down. However, the little one has no clue how to get down.

The younger one imitating her mother bends his legs but could not move forward due to fear. He tries his best to let the legs touch the ground but he fails. Next, the jumbo devised his way to get down and that was too unique.

Advertisement

The little jumbo rolled down the mound. The herd of elephants was surprised to observe his activity.

A user wrote, “So little still he made his way. He is Atma Nirbhar." Another user wrote, “I hope he did not get hurt. He will always remain like a dumb son to his mother."

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here